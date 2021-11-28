 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gloria Jean Kammeyer

  • 0
Gloria Jean Kammeyer

September 24, 1949-November 20, 2021

Gloria Jean Kammeyer, 72, passed away of natural causes on November 20, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Waterloo, IA September 24, 1949, daughter of Leonard and Clarice Rose. She married Bill Kammeyer, love of her life, on October 3, 1987. She is survived by her husband, her brother Dan (Paula) Rose, her children, Kim Renner, Annie (Jason) Sandoval, Danielle Fox, Shelley (Kevin) Rose, Stephanie Nichols (Kent Peterson), her step-children, Billy Kammeyer, Theresa (Wade) Brantner, Steve (Christy) Kammeyer, and Mimi Kammeyer, 2 nephews, 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-grandson on the way. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Lincoln Rose.

Gloria enjoyed playing cards with Pat and Evelyn, spending time with her family, and taking care of her dogs, Bella and Tiera.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 15, 2022 at Lofty’s in Evansdale, IA from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News