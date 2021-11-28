Gloria Jean Kammeyer, 72, passed away of natural causes on November 20, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Waterloo, IA September 24, 1949, daughter of Leonard and Clarice Rose. She married Bill Kammeyer, love of her life, on October 3, 1987. She is survived by her husband, her brother Dan (Paula) Rose, her children, Kim Renner, Annie (Jason) Sandoval, Danielle Fox, Shelley (Kevin) Rose, Stephanie Nichols (Kent Peterson), her step-children, Billy Kammeyer, Theresa (Wade) Brantner, Steve (Christy) Kammeyer, and Mimi Kammeyer, 2 nephews, 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-grandson on the way. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Lincoln Rose.