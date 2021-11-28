September 24, 1949-November 20, 2021
Gloria Jean Kammeyer, 72, passed away of natural causes on November 20, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Waterloo, IA September 24, 1949, daughter of Leonard and Clarice Rose. She married Bill Kammeyer, love of her life, on October 3, 1987. She is survived by her husband, her brother Dan (Paula) Rose, her children, Kim Renner, Annie (Jason) Sandoval, Danielle Fox, Shelley (Kevin) Rose, Stephanie Nichols (Kent Peterson), her step-children, Billy Kammeyer, Theresa (Wade) Brantner, Steve (Christy) Kammeyer, and Mimi Kammeyer, 2 nephews, 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-grandson on the way. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Lincoln Rose.
Gloria enjoyed playing cards with Pat and Evelyn, spending time with her family, and taking care of her dogs, Bella and Tiera.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 15, 2022 at Lofty’s in Evansdale, IA from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.