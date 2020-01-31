Gloria J. Rogers

(1943-2020)
SUMNER --- Gloria Jean Rogers, 76, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Des Moines to Everett Burdette and and Grace Marie (Hosington) Gardner. She married Gerald Rogers on Oct. 20, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Gloria attended school in Tripoli. She retired as a kitchen and housekeeping aide from Hillcrest Nursing Home in Sumner. She also worked at several local restaurants and convenient stores.
Survived by: two children, Marie (Bradley) Fober of Sumner and John (Miranda Reuter) Rogers of Waterloo; a brother, Everett (Debbie) Gardner of Albert Lea, Minn.; a niece, Grace (Allen) Martin of Jay, Okla.; four grandchildren, Katie (Matthew) England of Roland, Luke (Kristen) Fober of LeMars, Mary Ann (Bryce) Fober of Waukon and Riley Jean Rogers of Allison; and great-granddaughter Hallie Jean Fober.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte England.
Celebration of Life: from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home of Sumner is assisting the family.
Gloria was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Waterloo. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, puzzles, reading and playing handheld games.
The family wishes to thank Hillcrest Living and Unity Point Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Gloria.
