Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gloria J. Even

Gloria Even

GILBERTVILLE — Gloria Jan Even, 74, of Gilbertville, died at home Saturday, Aug. 18.

She was born Aug. 24, 1943, in rural Buchanan County, daughter of George Joe Walitshek and Caroline Anna (Nelson) Walitshek. On May 20, 1963, she married Thomas Joseph Even at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.

She graduated from Jesup High School in 1961. Gloria worked for the local grocery store, known as Vogel’s Jack and Jill and later Ayers’ Jack & Jill. She also worked in the lunchroom at Immaculate Conception/Don Bosco Schools. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the church rosary society.

Survived by: her husband; four sons, Todd (Dawn) Even of La Porte City, Troy (Kelli) Even of Jesup, Terry (Carrie) Even of Denver and Tracy (Kim) Even of Jesup; two daughters, Brenda (Don) Stone of Gilbertville and Sherry Kite of Cedar Rapids; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold “Mic” Walitshek of Waterloo and Richard (Leslie) Walitshek of Tucson, Ariz.; six sisters, Carol (Paul) Schellhase of Garrison, Vicki Sharp of Fairbank, Georgene Glessner of Tiffin, Fran (Ronnie) McGarvey of Dunkerton, Doreen Olson of Delhi and Kris (Scott) Jensen of Cedar Rapids; and her father-in-law, Tony Even of Gilbertville.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her mother-in-law, Ella Even.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the church, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish rosary and 7 p.m. parish vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: will be directed to the church and Bosco Catholic School System.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Gloria loved to bake chocolate chip cookies, crochet and read books. She also kept the family’s garden where she grew an assortment of flowers and vegetables. Gloria rarely missed her grandchildren’s events and loved being active in all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gloria J. Even (1943-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments