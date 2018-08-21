GILBERTVILLE — Gloria Jan Even, 74, of Gilbertville, died at home Saturday, Aug. 18.
She was born Aug. 24, 1943, in rural Buchanan County, daughter of George Joe Walitshek and Caroline Anna (Nelson) Walitshek. On May 20, 1963, she married Thomas Joseph Even at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.
She graduated from Jesup High School in 1961. Gloria worked for the local grocery store, known as Vogel’s Jack and Jill and later Ayers’ Jack & Jill. She also worked in the lunchroom at Immaculate Conception/Don Bosco Schools. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the church rosary society.
Survived by: her husband; four sons, Todd (Dawn) Even of La Porte City, Troy (Kelli) Even of Jesup, Terry (Carrie) Even of Denver and Tracy (Kim) Even of Jesup; two daughters, Brenda (Don) Stone of Gilbertville and Sherry Kite of Cedar Rapids; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold “Mic” Walitshek of Waterloo and Richard (Leslie) Walitshek of Tucson, Ariz.; six sisters, Carol (Paul) Schellhase of Garrison, Vicki Sharp of Fairbank, Georgene Glessner of Tiffin, Fran (Ronnie) McGarvey of Dunkerton, Doreen Olson of Delhi and Kris (Scott) Jensen of Cedar Rapids; and her father-in-law, Tony Even of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her mother-in-law, Ella Even.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the church, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish rosary and 7 p.m. parish vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: will be directed to the church and Bosco Catholic School System.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Gloria loved to bake chocolate chip cookies, crochet and read books. She also kept the family’s garden where she grew an assortment of flowers and vegetables. Gloria rarely missed her grandchildren’s events and loved being active in all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.