Gloria F. Siggelkov

Gloria Faith, was born July 18, 1930, to Hans and Alma (Larsen) Knudsen in rural Grundy County. She was baptized at Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She attended country school and UNI Campus School in Cedar Falls. The family moved to the Dunkerton area and she graduated from Dunkerton High School and attended Wartburg College. On March 19, 1950, she was married to Warren Siggelkov at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. They farmed near Dunkerton for ten years. In 1960, they moved to their farm east of Tripoli until 1977 when they moved to Tripoli because of Warren’s failing health. She enjoyed her family, playing her trumpet in the New Horizon Band at U.N.I. and flowers.