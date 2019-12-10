{{featured_button_text}}
Gloria Dunkelberger

(1932-2019)

LA PORTE CITY — Gloria Dunkelberger, 87, of La Porte City, died at home Friday, Dec. 6.

She was born Nov. 13, 1932, in La Porte City to Arthur and Ella (Bagenstos). She married Ralph Dunkelberger on Oct. 6, 1951, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, in the church’s first double wedding since its opening. He preceded her in death.

Gloria graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950. She was a farmer’s wife taking care of her two children and the homestead while Ralph was working in the fields.

Gloria was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and of groups within tasked with outreach. She also spent time in a bowling league with Ralph for many years.

Survived by: a son, Mike Dunkelberger (Rory) of La Porte City; a daughter, Penny (Mark) Wilson of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Mitchell Wilson; Zach, Brie, David, and Brian Dunkelberger; three great-grandchildren, Adyn, Emery and Micah; her furry companions, Snookie, Pepe, Peanut, Suzie; and her caregiver, Laura Sutherland.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son in infancy, Kenny Dunkelberger; her parents; a brother, Herb Bagenstos; and a sister, Kay Ramirez.

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today, Dec. 10, at the church and one hour before services Wednesday. La Porte City Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Gloria loved raising her children and taking care of the home. She had a contagious smile that lit up the room, she enjoyed going for car rides around town, watching the sunset, and most of all loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

