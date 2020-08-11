× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1942-2020)

Gloria D. (Mehmen) Pierson, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mercy One-Cedar Falls.

She was born April 22, 1942, the daughter of Okkie and Ruth (Raisch) Mehmen in Hampton, IA. Her family lived in Dumont until age 14, moving to Cedar Falls, where she graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1960. She married Edward Pierson May 13, 1961 in Albert Lea, MN.

Gloria worked as an Assistant District Manager for Avon for 50 years and also managed SunLife Tanning Salon for a number of years.

Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; son, Pat (Karla) of Cambridge, IA; daughter-in-law, Joyce Pierson of Shell Rock; five grandchildren, Justin, Bekka, Sydney, Paige, and Allie; and brother, Mike (Rose) Mehmen of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sons, Parnell and Bryant; and brother, Richard Mehmen.

Private family services at Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Memorial contributions to be designated at a later date. Online condolences my be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Gloria dearly loved her children and grandchildren, loved to travel, lake fishing with family, and camping. She loved animals especially her fur babies Otis and Piper.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Pierson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.