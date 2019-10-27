(1939-2019)
DIKE — Gloria D. Henze, 79, of Dike, died Friday, Oct. 25, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.
She was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Reinbeck, daughter of Christel and Louise (Abling) Thesing. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1958. On Aug. 20, 1959, she graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo. She worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. from 1959 to 1962. Gloria married Ferdinand “Bud” Henze on Jan. 26, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck.
Gloria was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Parkersburg from 1962 to 1976 and then became a member of the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center.
Survivors: her husband; her children, Steve (Michele) Henze and Joan (Russell) Meester; grandchildren, Emma Henze, Krystal and Owen Meester; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Thesing, Theone Andreessen, and Erma Henze; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Charles Thesing.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at American Lutheran Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.
Memorials: to the family.
Gloria loved to garden, fish and she raised chickens and turkeys.
