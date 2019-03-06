Gloria D. Crail

(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Gloria Darlene Crail, 90, formerly of Cedar Falls and Fort Madison, died Saturday, March 2, at Winslow House Care Center, Marion.
She was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Albia, daughter of Victor Pearl and Margery Audrey (Pauley) Cramer. She married Calvin L. Crail on Feb. 28, 1948, in Ottumwa.
Calvin and Gloria resided in Fort Madison the majority of their married life and lived the last 12 years in Cedar Falls.
Survivors include: her husband, of Marion; six daughters, Roxanna Crail of Fort Madison, Dorinda (Tom) Pounds of Cedar Falls, Arland (Greg Silvey) Crail of Olympia, Wash., Kimbra Wilson of Fort Madison, Jolene (Don) Westland of Alaska and Letitia (Dan) Williams of Robins; seven grandchildren, Carissa (Scott) Williamson, Jessica (Dereck) Jaggers, Colleen McClinton, Nathan (Tabitha) Wilson, Jason Crail, Robert (Amy) Williams and Crailen Silvey; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Vincent, Vernon and Vaughn Cramer; and a sister, Sandra Simon.
Private celebration of life: will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Gloria and Calvin recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. Gloria loved her family and raising six daughters took up most of her time, but she also loved to read and write. She had several stories published and her home library was comparable to many small town libraries.
