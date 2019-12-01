Gloria Bruns

(1935-2019)
TRIPOLI — Gloria Jane Bruns, 84, of Tripoli, died Thursday, Nov. 28, at Manor Care Nursing Home in Waterloo.
She was born June 17, 1935, in rural Tripoli, daughter of Arnold and Adella (Koch) Sell. Gloria graduated from Tripoli High School in 1952 and from Gates Business School in Waterloo in 1953. During her life she worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. from 1953-1955, at Tripoli Community Schools from 1969-1978, and Denver Community Schools from 1978 until retiring in 1997.
Gloria was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a church secretary, sang in the choir, and she taught Sunday School for many years.
Survived by: three children, Charlene (Jeff) Nihart of Ankeny, Craig (Paula) Bruns of Sumner and Charissa (Todd) Meyer of Mason City; six grandchildren, Adam (Jordan Reece) Nihart, Aaron (Jayme) Nihart, Andrew (Megan) Bruns, Alicia (Richard) Endelman, Jeremy (Leslie Hunt) Bruns and Alex (Kaylee Harp) Meyer; four great-grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Bruns and Jocelyn and Jordan Endelman; a brother, Allan (Peggy) Sell of Cedar Falls; and nephews and families.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until services.
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Gloria’s greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family and friends, where she could often be found attending her grandkids and great-grandkids’ school events. In her spare time she liked to read, bowl, walk, tie quilts, do word search puzzles, and loved “Family Feud.”
