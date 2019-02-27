Try 1 month for 99¢
Gloria B. Lindaman

(1936-2019)

APLINGTON — Gloria Bernadine Lindaman, 82, of Aplington, died Sunday, Feb. 24.

She was born Aug. 12, 1936, to Harm and Ida Muller. On Aug. 10, 1962, she married Joe Edwin VanEschen. He died June 11, 1965. On May 6, 1967, she married David John Lindaman in the Aplington Baptist Church.

Gloria graduated from Aplington High School in 1954 and attended the Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls, received a teaching certificate, B.A. and became a licensed elementary teacher in Iowa. She taught elementary school in Alden, Clear Lake, Parkersburg and Aplington until her retirement. Since September 2016, Gloria had been a resident of the Grand JiVanté senior care facility in Ackley.

Gloria was a member of the Aplington Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, led Bible studies and helped on many church committees.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Brad (Susie) of Prior Lake, Minn.; three grandchildren, Gabe, Garrett and Abby; and two sisters-in-law, Francis Muller of Bloomington, Minn., and Linda Muller of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her brothers, Wayne Muller, Virgil Muller and Ken Muller.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Aplington Baptist Church, with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Aplington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and for an hour before services Monday, all at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Village Creek Bible Camp, Student Connection in Aplington or Care Initiatives Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Gloria had a very strong faith and was confident in her eternity. At Grand JiVante, she was known for her never-ending smile, warm demeanor and cheerfulness.

Celebrate
the life of: Gloria B. Lindaman
