Gloria A. and Richard "Dick" Fink

WATERLOO-Gloria A. Fink, 82, of Waterloo, died Aug. 28, unexpectedly at her home. Richard “Dick” Fink, 83, died Sept. 24, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Gloria was born Dec. 22, 1938 in Waterloo, daughter of Glenn and Marie (Ulrich) Thompson. She graduated from West High School in 1957. She was a telephone operator at AT&T (Northwestern Bell) for 30 years, retiring in 1988. Dick was born May 14, 1938, son of Harold and LaVonne (Hickel) Fink. He graduated from East High School in 1956. He was a tool grinder at John Deere, retiring in 1990 after 30 years. He was a member of UAW Local 838. They were members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Gloria and Dick had many friends they enjoyed spending time with over the years. They also enjoyed bowling, were in several leagues, and made many trips to Minnesota and Canada to go fishing. Gloria was active in PETPALS at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Survived by Gloria’s brother, Roger Thompson‚ Waterloo; 3 nieces; and 1 nephew. Preceded in death by: their parents; Gloria’s sister, Marilyn Neuman; sister-in-law, Vickie Thompson; and one nephew, Chad Thompson. Family Directed Memorial Services: 10 a.m., Fri., Oct. 22, 2021 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Waterloo. Attendees are requested to wear a mask. Military Rites Evansdale AMVETS and IA Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation: one hour prior to service. Inurnment: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials directed to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or the Cedar Bend Humane Society—PETPALS. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com