Glenyce Bolte

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Church on Monday starting at 10:00 AM and continuing with a luncheon after the service. Private inurnment will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Glenyce asked that instead of flowers, a memorial may be given to the family for later designation to Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli and the Vinton Lutheran Home. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Glenyce’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.