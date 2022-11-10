 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenyce Bolte

Glenyce Bolte

November 7, 2022

VINTON-Glenyce Bolte, 88, of Vinton and formerly of Tripoli, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Vinton Lutheran Home.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Church on Monday starting at 10:00 AM and continuing with a luncheon after the service. Private inurnment will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Glenyce asked that instead of flowers, a memorial may be given to the family for later designation to Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli and the Vinton Lutheran Home. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Glenyce’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

