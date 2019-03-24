Glennis Smith

(1928-2019)
SHELL ROCK —- Glennis Mae Smith, 90, of Shell Rock, died Friday, March 22, at home.
She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in rural Tripoli, daughter of Arthur and Martha (Meier) Holm. She attended country school through the eighth-grade. She married Lawrence Dettmer on Oct. 27, 1946, at St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek in rural Tripoli. He died May 13, 1958. On July 12, 1968, she married Merle “Bud” Smith at St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek. Glennis worked as a waitress at the Waverly Home Café in Waverly, at United Hydraulics in Waverly and then at the cafeteria at CUNA Mutual in Waverly.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, and Women of ELCA at Faith.
Survivors: four daughters, Joyce (John) Lubben of Shell Rock, Karen (Rich) Milius of Tripoli, Linda (Will) Hamilton of Waverly, and Connie (Dwayne) Sessler of Shell Rock; a son, Duane Smith of Rapid City, S.D.; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two husbands, Lawrence Dettmer and Merle “Bud” Smith; three daughters, Wanda Petersen, Judy Garner and Bonnie Lou Dettmer in infancy; and twin sons, Larry and Gary Dettmer in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Faith Lutheran Church, Shell Rock; burial in St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery-Siegel, rural Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and also an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Glennis enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading, spending time with family and coffee with friends.
