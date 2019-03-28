(1947-2019)
JANESVILLE — Glennis Formwalt, 71, of rural Janesville, died Saturday, March 23, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly of pancreatic cancer.
She was born May 18, 1947, in Huron, S.D., daughter of Odis and Evelyn (Lee) Paulson. She married C. William “Bill” Formwalt on July 5, 1969.
Glennis graduated from De Smet (S.D.) High School in 1965 and from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., in 1968. She was a deaf educator, homemaker and artisan.
Glennis was a member of 4-H and the Good Neighbor Club. She volunteered as leader of Tri-Rivers Trendsetters 4-H Club, Bosnian Refugee Settlement volunteer coordinator, MOPS mentor, Nazareth Lutheran Kits ‘n’ Quilts and the Hurricane Katrina Mission Team.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Lance (Julie) Formwalt of Shawnee, Kan., Byron (Mylene) Formwalt of Surprise, Ariz., and Bryce (Lisa) Formwalt of Georgetown, Texas; six grandchildren, Megan and Luke Formwalt of Shawnee, Garrett Formwalt of Hackleburg, Ala., Michael Formwalt of Surprise, and Cole and Simeon Formwalt of Georgetown; her mother, of Apple Valley, Minn.; two sisters, Karen Paulson of Apple Valley and Lynette Cross of Sioux Falls; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 30, in Bethel Hall at Nazareth Lutheran, with a 7 p.m. community prayer service where friends and relatives will be invited to share remembrances. Visitation also for an hour before service time on Monday. There will be a translator-interpreter at all events. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is coordinating arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, World Vision, Cedar Valley Hospice or another charity of the donor’s choosing.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Glennis’ interests included sewing, arts and crafts, gardening, grandmothering, and sharing the love of Jesus.
