(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Glennavon M. Reab, 84, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 9, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
She was born July 30, 1934, in Manly, daughter of LaVern and Mary Ellen Anderson Scott. She married Lester L. Reab Jr. on June 7, 1953, at Manly Lutheran Church, Manly.
She graduated from Manly High School. Glennavon was a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell before going to the Des Moines Register in 1957. She retired in 1995 as the Northeast Iowa Circulation Manager. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (formerly Grace Lutheran Church/Lord of Life Lutheran).
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Ronald (Shelli) Reab of Hudson, and Gary L. (Jane) Reab, Kansas City, Kan.; two daughters, Kathryn (Steve Kayser) Rousselow of Waterloo and Karen L. (James) Lindborg, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Kristin (Andy) Ray, Jeff (Molly) Rousselow, Heidi (Shawn) Murtha, Holli (J.J.) Wheeler, Adam Reab, Hayli (Akin Sholotan) Reab, Scott Lindborg, Clark Reab and Daniel Lindborg; and eight great-grandchildren, Kennedy Rousselow, Ellyn and Maisyn Ray, Harper and Hayden Murtha, Hadley Wheeler, and Hayes and Hudsyn Sholotan.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Willie Scott.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Glennavon enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
