April 27, 1930-May 10, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Glenn Wiebke, 91, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Sumner, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born in rural Butler County, on April 27, 1930, to Henry Wiebke and Antje (Franken) Wiebke. Glenn attended the rural schools in Butler County and graduated from Greene High School in 1948. After graduating from Wartburg College, Waverly, he taught at Ellsworth Community High School in Ellsworth, and Sumner Community High School in Sumner. Glenn was also a graduate of the University of Iowa where he earned a Masters Degree in Education. In 1969, he began working at The First National Bank of Sumner, until his retirement in 1992.
Glenn was united in marriage with Genevieve Meier of Sumner on December 21, 1958. Following Genevieve’s death he was joined in marriage with Margaret Reinking Seegers on November 24, 1984.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Margaret Wiebke of Cedar Falls; sons, Brian (Joan) Wiebke of Marion, Craig (Jeanne) Wiebke of Ames and Bruce Wiebke of Denver, CO; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; step-children, Holly Sniff of Oxford, NC, Gary (Dixie) Seegers of Maynard, Julie (Kevin) Lockard of Oelwein and Kelly (Bonnie) Seegers of Cypress, TX; many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Genevieve; and siblings, Violet Voigts, Phyllis Bellows and Harold Wiebke.
Glenn’s funeral service will be at 10:30 am on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior. Burial will be at 1:30 pm at St. John Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask, and social distance.
