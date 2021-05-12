CEDAR FALLS-Glenn Wiebke, 91, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Sumner, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born in rural Butler County, on April 27, 1930, to Henry Wiebke and Antje (Franken) Wiebke. Glenn attended the rural schools in Butler County and graduated from Greene High School in 1948. After graduating from Wartburg College, Waverly, he taught at Ellsworth Community High School in Ellsworth, and Sumner Community High School in Sumner. Glenn was also a graduate of the University of Iowa where he earned a Masters Degree in Education. In 1969, he began working at The First National Bank of Sumner, until his retirement in 1992.