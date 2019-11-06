{{featured_button_text}}
Glenn Lugg

Glenn Lugg

(1947-3019)

CEDAR FALLS — Glenn M. Lugg, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Osage, son of Arthur & Mae (Olswald) Lugg. He married Diane Sass, and they later divorced. He married Ruth Wagner on Dec. 2, 1983.

Glenn served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a welder with Canadian National Railroad for 41 years retiring in 2004. He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Dennis (Rachel) Lugg of Shell Rock and Kirby (Sheila) Lugg of Wamsutter, Wyo.; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Keith (Mary) Lugg of Casper, Wyo.; and a sister, Mavis (Rick) Kleckner of Huntington Beach, Calif.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: will be held at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Lugg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments