Glenn LeRoy Hansen passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at Allen Hospital.
Glenn was born on November 17, 1933, in rural Coulter, Iowa. He was the son of Ernie and Marie (Nielsen) Hansen. After high school, Glenn enlisted in the Army serving in the 67th Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion. On August 31, 1956, he was united in marriage to Sherrill D. Paullus.
He received his BA and MA in Business Education from the University of Northern Iowa and his Doctor of Philosophy in Vocational Education from Texas A&M University. Glenn was an Associate Professor of business at UNI from 1964—1980, when he became Dean of Continuing Education until his retirement in 2001.
Glenn was an avid Panther athletic fan and card player. He loved spending time with his family and especially his two granddaughters.
Glenn is survived by his son Scott C. Hansen of Cedar Falls, Iowa; daughter Cara M. (Mike) Ludemann of Ionia, Iowa; granddaughter Ashley J. Ludemann of Nashua, Iowa; granddaughter Mackenzie M. Ludemann of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sister Leona Meyer of Coulter, Iowa; sister Shirley (Loren Reineking) of Des Moines, Iowa and many other beloved family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrill, and brother Earl Hansen.
Services will be held Saturday, March 9, at 1:00 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Family will be present 45 minutes prior to service.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family at 5300 S. Main Street, Apt. 36, Cedar Falls, Iowa, 50613.
