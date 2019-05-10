{{featured_button_text}}
Glenn Siefken

(1930-2019)

CLARKSVILLE — Glenn Harley Siefken, 89, of Clarksville, died Thursday, May 9, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Bristow, son of Gerhard August and Gertrude Anna (Meyer) Siefken. On Feb. 27, 1951, he married Delores Elizabeth Duffield at the Church of Christ in Bristow.

Glenn graduated from Bristow High School. He and his wife made their home and farmed north of Bristow. Glenn drove a school bus for the Allison School for 20 years and he also drove a van for the Allison Care Center for 10 years. They moved to Clarksville in 2013.

Glenn was an active member of Church of Christ in Clarksville, where he served as an elder and sang in the church choir. He also enjoyed singing with Delores in the variety show.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, Thomas Siefken of Fort Madison, Mark (Jean) Siefken of Janesville and Randall (Marcia) Siefken of Bettendorf; a daughter, Rebecca (Keith) Ubben of Bristow; six grandchildren, Emily (Courtney) Schoch, Kari (Matt) Gennaro, Reghann (Steve) Snere, Justin (Beth) Siefken, Samantha (Matt) Wedeking and Tabitha Ubben; three stepgrandchildren, Lori Gallerick, Brian Gallerick and Adam Henning; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his mother; his father; stepmother, Tillie Siefken; an infant brother; a sister, Laverne Sarver; two brothers-in-law, Don Sarver and Ralph Meyer; a stepsister, Josephine Schipper; and a stepbrother-in-law, John Schipper.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Church of Christ in Clarksville, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Bristow. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 10, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Glenn was a farmer through and through. In his spare time, he enjoyed making bird houses, carpentry work and going camping. Some of his favorite times were spending with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren attending their events.

