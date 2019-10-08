Glenn E. Yuska

(1933-2019)
TRAER – Glenn Edward Yuska, 85, of Traer, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 13, 1933, on the family farm near Traer, son of Edward and Mayme (Holubar) Yuska. On June 4, 1956, he married Dorothy Kubalek at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church near Clutier.
He attended Buckingham School until the eighth grade. He then began farming with his dad. Glenn farmed, worked at the Reinbeck Canning Factory, and retired from John Deere.
Survived by: his wife; four daughters, Nancy Dvorak of Chelsea, Deb (Gerald) Schlichting of Traer, Penny (Earl) Peterson of Heiskell, Tenn., and Jean (Dennis) Wilson of Traer; a son, Dan Yuska of Traer; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Elsie Chizek, Vivian Kvidera and Betty Jane Paustian; and a son-in-law, Larry Dvorak.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in rural Clutier. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, with a rosary service at 3:45 p.m. prior to the visitation.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
He enjoyed farming, playing the lottery, going to the casino, raising goats, watching TV, especially wrestling and boxing, and his puppies.
