(1943-2020)
WATERLOO -- Glenn A. Petersen, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born June 22, 1943, in Tipton, son of Elmer and Luva Jean Beaver Petersen. He married Deborah Walker May 1, 1965, in Waterloo.
Glenn was a self-employed carpenter and owned and operated Kitchens Plus in Waterloo for 25 years, retiring in 2018.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Christopher (Elizabeth) Petersen of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two daughters, Ursula (Paul) Trent of Overland Park, Kan., and Jill (Michael) Schmitz of West Des Moines; eight grandchildren, Patrick Petersen, Riley, Tanner, Cooper, and Payton Trent, Christopher, Crosby and Zeke Schmitz; and two sisters, Marsha Armitage and Rita Harbaugh, both of Cedar Rapids.
Services: Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial Mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church. A public gathering will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
