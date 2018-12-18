Gleneva Wardius

(1923-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Gleneva Fern Multhauf Wardius, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 15, at Western Home Communities Creekside Legacy Cottage.
She was born June 12, 1923, in rural Hudson, daughter of John and Pauline (Gutknecht) Multhauf. She married Ralph Elmer Herbert Wardius on July 26, 1944, in Wayne, Wis. He died July 16, 1996.
Gleneva graduated from Hudson High School and worked at the Cedar Falls Woolen Mill. She also farmed with her husband in both Black Hawk and Grundy counties. Gleneva later worked at the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, where she sang in the choir. Gleneva also volunteered in Cherokee Village, Ark., where she spent her winters.
Survived by: three daughters, Jacqueline (Jerry) Venenga of New Hartford, June Harn of Dike and Jeanna (Robert) North of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Janean Venenga Carey, Jeremy Venenga, Lorrie Harn Martin, Mark Harn, Chris Harn, Jason North, Brooke North Brookman, Chris North and Mike North; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Marvin (Millie) Multhauf, of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ernie Coble; a sister-in-law, Margie Multhauf; and her son-in-law, Anthony Harn.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hudson. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and from 9 a.m. until service time at the church Thursday.
Memorials: may be directed to the Mayo Foundation, Cedar Valley Hospice, Faith Lutheran Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Gleneva enjoyed working on the farm, gardening, her strawberry patch and flowers. Gleneva was a member of the Hudson Garden Club and exhibited at Cattle Congress. Her greatest joy was her family, weekly and yearly visits with nieces and nephews and chatting with old and new special friends.
