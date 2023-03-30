November 15, 1959-March 26, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS-Glen W. McCort, 63, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home. A private inurnment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Glen was born November 15, 1959, in Denver, Colorado to Don and Evangeline (Johnson) McCort. He married Karen Sieck on July 12, 1981, in Fayette, Iowa. Glen received his bachelor’s degree in computer software engineering from Iowa State University. He worked at Rockwell Collins for 33 years. He was a part of the team that initially developed GPS software.

He was a humble man who valued his education and family. He enjoyed music, whether listening to music by the Grateful Dead, attending Bluegrass Festivals, and playing his banjo, guitar, and ukulele. He was also a very talented juggler and whistler. Glen was a coach for Cedar Rapids Soccer Association (CRSA) for several years.

Glen was caring, opinionated, humble, fun-loving, humorous, smart, and a proud family man. He had a long journey with various cancers and would always bounce back with his positive attitude. Glen loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Glen is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen McCort of Cedar Rapids, IA; two children, Cara (Troy) Boubin of Independence, IA; Mason McCort (fiancé Samantha Cochrane) of North Liberty, IA; two grandchildren, Olivia and Jack Boubin; his mother, Vee Gee McCort of Cedar Rapids, IA; and extended loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Dylan McCort; father, Don McCort; and his in-laws, Donald and Bethel Sieck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.