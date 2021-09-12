Glen W. McClain

November 12, 1924-September 7,

WATERLOO-Glen W. McClain, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 7, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls.

He was born November 12, 1924 in Exira, son of Roy and Pearl Chase McClain. He married Blanche Schulte in 1949 in Waukon. She died in 1961. He later married Helen Marie Lynch on May 9, 1964 in Waterloo. She died in 2006.

Glen was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, retiring in 1985.

Survivors include: two sons, Gary McClain and Kevin McClain, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Vicki Lynch of Evansdale; a daughter-in-law, Angie McClain of Ames; four grandchildren and five great- grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: two sons, Mike McClain and Bruce McClain; a grandson, Jason Lown; a son-in-law, Robert Lynch; a daughter-in-law, Patty McClain; eight brothers and three sisters.

Services are being planned for the week of September 20 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.