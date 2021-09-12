Glen W. McClain
November 12, 1924-September 7,
WATERLOO-Glen W. McClain, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 7, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls.
He was born November 12, 1924 in Exira, son of Roy and Pearl Chase McClain. He married Blanche Schulte in 1949 in Waukon. She died in 1961. He later married Helen Marie Lynch on May 9, 1964 in Waterloo. She died in 2006.
Glen was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, retiring in 1985.
Survivors include: two sons, Gary McClain and Kevin McClain, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Vicki Lynch of Evansdale; a daughter-in-law, Angie McClain of Ames; four grandchildren and five great- grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: two sons, Mike McClain and Bruce McClain; a grandson, Jason Lown; a son-in-law, Robert Lynch; a daughter-in-law, Patty McClain; eight brothers and three sisters.
Services are being planned for the week of September 20 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.