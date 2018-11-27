Glen Vander Kolk

(1946-2018)
WAVERLY — Glen Fred Vander Kolk, 72, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City of lung cancer.
He was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Charles City, son of Laura (Schmidt) and Fred Vander Kolk. He married Sharon Munson-Kraft on July 24, 1988.
Glen graduated from Waterloo East High in 1965 before joining the U.S. Army. He stayed stateside during the Vietnam conflict era as a special communications expert. He worked for Iowa Public Service for 19 years until 1984, when he moved to Virginia Beach. For a short time, he was employed by Dominion Light and Power before returning to Iowa. Working three jobs, Glen put himself through college at Wartburg and graduated with a double major in business management and a bachelor of arts degree in 1993. During that time, and after, for 24 years, Glen was employed part time by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. His last place of employment was the lab director for the city of Waverly, where he worked for 20 years before retiring Dec. 2, 2017.
Survived by: his wife; five sons, Matthew (Lisa Evans) Vander Kolk of Charles City, John Kraft of Nashua, Mark (Lisa) Vander Kolk of Waterville, Mason (Joy) Vander Kolk of Reinbeck and Shawn (Stephanie Speltz) Kraft of Ionia; a daughter, Dawn (James) Chavis of Nashua; his mother-in-law, Betty Munson of New Hampton; a sister, Janice McCulley of Evansdale; two sisters-in-law, Diane Stolfus (John Hueber) of Lawler and Carol (Irvin) Reese of Charles City; three brothers-in-law, Arthur Munson of Charles City, Lonnie Munson (Marilyn Stewart) of Yukon, Okla., and Beryl “Buzz” Blake of Waterloo; six granddaughters, five grandsons, a great-granddaughter and another on the way; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Eileen Blake; an infant daughter, Melissa Vander Kolk; a grandson, Chayton Anderson; his father-in-law, Arthur Munson Sr.; a sister-in-law, Beverly Munson; and two brothers-in-law, Alan Munson and Richard Stolfus Sr.
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, New Hampton, with burial with military honors at New Hampton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until services Sunday at the funeral home in New Hampton.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Glen enjoyed hunting, eagle watching, camping in his second home on wheels, gardening and landscaping, cooking and waxing everything from his wife’s car to his John Deere lawnmower. The thing he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
