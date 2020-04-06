× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1921-2020)

WATERLOO -- Glen L. Linde, 98, of Rosewood Estate, Waterloo, died at home on Saturday, April 4.

He was born April 21, 1921, in Wilmington, Minn., son of Louise Benard Henry and Mabel Josephine Johnson Linde, and graduated from Caledonia High School in Minnesota in 1939. Glen served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He married Dorothy Mae O'Connor on Sept. 11, 1948, in Waterloo.

He was a firefighter for the Waterloo Fire Department for 29 years, retiring in 1976. He co-owned and operated Black Hawk Waste Disposal for many years, selling the business in 1974.

Glen was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He was a charter member of the Black Hawk Tennis Club and was inducted into the Iowa Tennis Hall of Fame in 2004, and Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Bruce (Marilyn) of Grafton, Wis.; two daughters, Mary Linde of Cedar Rapids, and Jane (Marvin) Jones of Tipton; grandchildren, Megan Linde, Laura (Marc) Turnes, Nick (Tina) Jones, Emily (Luke) Mizer, and Matthew (Kate) Jones; and four great-grandchildren, Owen and Jack Jones and Charlie and Sam Mizer.