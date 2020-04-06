(1921-2020)
WATERLOO -- Glen L. Linde, 98, of Rosewood Estate, Waterloo, died at home on Saturday, April 4.
He was born April 21, 1921, in Wilmington, Minn., son of Louise Benard Henry and Mabel Josephine Johnson Linde, and graduated from Caledonia High School in Minnesota in 1939. Glen served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He married Dorothy Mae O'Connor on Sept. 11, 1948, in Waterloo.
He was a firefighter for the Waterloo Fire Department for 29 years, retiring in 1976. He co-owned and operated Black Hawk Waste Disposal for many years, selling the business in 1974.
Glen was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He was a charter member of the Black Hawk Tennis Club and was inducted into the Iowa Tennis Hall of Fame in 2004, and Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Bruce (Marilyn) of Grafton, Wis.; two daughters, Mary Linde of Cedar Rapids, and Jane (Marvin) Jones of Tipton; grandchildren, Megan Linde, Laura (Marc) Turnes, Nick (Tina) Jones, Emily (Luke) Mizer, and Matthew (Kate) Jones; and four great-grandchildren, Owen and Jack Jones and Charlie and Sam Mizer.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Ruby Vasquez and Mae Robinson; and a brother, Elmer.
Services: Private family services will be held with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will be a public celebration of Glen's life at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church or Columbus High School. Any cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
