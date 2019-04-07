(1939-2019)
APLINGTON — Glen L. Lewis Jr., 79, of Aplington, died Tuesday, April 2, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born July 4, 1939, in rural Butler County, son of Glenn and Iva Lois (Davis) Lewis.
He attended country school in rural Aplington. Glen worked for Dick Schurman as a farmhand until retiring. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Aplington.
Survived by: two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Lewis of Parkersburg, and Carolyn Lewis of Hot Springs, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Betty Schambers, Ruby Van Ellen and Carol Sents; and four brothers, Roy, Sanford, Gordon and Bobby Lewis.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the First Reformed Church, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Aplington AMVETS, First Reformed Church or Maple Manor Village, all in Aplington.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
He loved to fish and put puzzles together. Glen enjoyed raising rabbits and geese.
