June 21, 1939-October 25, 2020

Glen A. Lage, 81 of Gladbrook, IA passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020. Both visitation and funeral services will be held at the Salem Church of Lincoln, Lincoln, IA.

Glen was born June 21, 1939 to Raymond and Alta (Rohweder) Lage in Grundy Center, IA. He graduated from Grundy Center High school in 1958. He married Patricia Ross on May 15, 1959. They later divorced. On January 11, 1990 he married his best friend Karen (Poland) Slifer. Between these two marriages, Glen and Karen were blessed with a blended family of six amazing children.

Throughout his entire life Glen farmed in rural Grundy and Tama Counties. Glen also was a member of the Salem Church of Lincoln and held many positions. He was very active with the Grundy Center Jaycees where he was elected a Jaycee Senator, and in 2017 and 2018 he was elected President of the Iowa Jaycee Senate. One of his favorite activities was playing cards either at the Man Cave in Gladbrook or with his many friends.