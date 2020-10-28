June 21, 1939-October 25, 2020
Glen A. Lage, 81 of Gladbrook, IA passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020. Both visitation and funeral services will be held at the Salem Church of Lincoln, Lincoln, IA. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes in Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com
Glen was born June 21, 1939 to Raymond and Alta (Rohweder) Lage in Grundy Center, IA. He graduated from Grundy Center High school in 1958. He married Patricia Ross on May 15, 1959. They later divorced. On January 11, 1990 he married his best friend Karen (Poland) Slifer. Between these two marriages, Glen and Karen were blessed with a blended family of six amazing children.
Throughout his entire life Glen farmed in rural Grundy and Tama Counties. Glen also was a member of the Salem Church of Lincoln and held many positions. He was very active with the Grundy Center Jaycees where he was elected a Jaycee Senator, and in 2017 and 2018 he was elected President of the Iowa Jaycee Senate. One of his favorite activities was playing cards either at the Man Cave in Gladbrook or with his many friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen, six children; Steven (Christine) Lage of Souderton, PA, Ross (Wendy) Lage of Wellsburg, IA, Lynda (Vernon) Johnson of Wellsburg, IA, Rodney Slifer of Grundy Center, IA, Kathy Mainer of Redwood Falls, MN, Joyce Slifer of Lincoln, IA; 14 grandchildren: Megan (Tim) McCarthy, Alyssa (David) Houck, Brian (Mikael) Lage, Brett (Jessica) Lage, Codie (Tyler) Duhn, Hollie (Chase) Babcock, Alyce Johnson, Grant Johnson, Kyle Slifer (Nisa Dolic), Travis Slifer (Jessica Poore), Kaylin (Matt) Sandy, Thomas Mainer, Chelsea Taylor (AJ Stanley) Dalaney Slifer-Dew. 12 great-grandchildren, one brother, Russel (Donna) Lage of Holland, IA, one sister in law, Helen Lage and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, and three brothers; Murl, Don and Elmer.
Memorial to be selected by family.
