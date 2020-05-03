× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LA PORTE CITY— Glen A. Jeffries Jr., 91, La Porte City, died at home Friday, May 1, from kidney disease.

He was born July 11, 1928, in Waterloo, son of Glen A. Sr. and Grace L. Duff Jeffries. He graduated from Waterloo Orange High School in 1946 and attended Iowa State University for two years.

Glen married Sherry Ann Bumgardner on March 20, 1950, in Waterloo. He was an International Harvester dealer from 1968-1983. He also owned and operated Paul Bunyan Realty in Nisswa, Minn., for 23 years retiring in 2004 and then moved back to Iowa.

Over the years, Glen was involved in Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Gull Lake Drifters Snowmobile Club.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Gail (Don) Miller of Waterloo and Sherry “Jeannie” (Dave) Steffen of La Porte City; a son, Gary (Terri) of La Porte City; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Peggy) of Traer and Dale (Rae Jean) of Waterloo; and two sisters, Ellen (Mike) Rogers of Waterloo and Mary Lou (Ron) Carlson of Victor‚ Idaho.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Richard.