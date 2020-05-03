(1928-2020)
LA PORTE CITY— Glen A. Jeffries Jr., 91, La Porte City, died at home Friday, May 1, from kidney disease.
He was born July 11, 1928, in Waterloo, son of Glen A. Sr. and Grace L. Duff Jeffries. He graduated from Waterloo Orange High School in 1946 and attended Iowa State University for two years.
Glen married Sherry Ann Bumgardner on March 20, 1950, in Waterloo. He was an International Harvester dealer from 1968-1983. He also owned and operated Paul Bunyan Realty in Nisswa, Minn., for 23 years retiring in 2004 and then moved back to Iowa.
Over the years, Glen was involved in Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Gull Lake Drifters Snowmobile Club.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Gail (Don) Miller of Waterloo and Sherry “Jeannie” (Dave) Steffen of La Porte City; a son, Gary (Terri) of La Porte City; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Peggy) of Traer and Dale (Rae Jean) of Waterloo; and two sisters, Ellen (Mike) Rogers of Waterloo and Mary Lou (Ron) Carlson of Victor‚ Idaho.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Richard.
Services: Private graveside service to be held at a later date at Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials: to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org). Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Glen enjoyed boating, golfing and snowmobiling.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.