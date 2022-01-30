January 26, 2022

Gladys Rosalia Miner, 82, passed away on January 26, 2022 at home, following a brief illness.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. 1st St.) in Ankeny. Mass will be livestreamed at www.olih.org. Burial will follow at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Gladys will be missed by her loving family, daughter, Beth of Iowa City; sons, Rod (Jyll) Miner of Johnston, Doug (Nikki) Miner of Ankeny; and Shawn (Carolyn) Miner of Johnston; sister, Arlene (Willard) Adolphs; eight grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gladys’s name to the OLIH Foundation or the Food Bank of Iowa.

Online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com