Gladys Peters

(1926-2019)

LA PORTE CITY -- Gladys Mae Peters, 92, of La Porte City, died Friday, Feb. 15, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Iowa, daughter of Charles and Mildred Dostal Chalupsky. She married Ralph C. Peters on Aug. 28, 1946, in Nashua; he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2007.

Gladys attended Iowa State Teacher College (UNI). She was a school teacher; swimming, diving and synchronized swimming instructor, coach and judge; and also worked for Rath Packing Co.

Survived by: three daughters, Cheryl (James) Robb of La Porte City, Janan (David) Bader of Las Vegas and Karene (Kevin) Potter of Delafield, Wis.; six grandchildren, Dolph (Rania) Robb of Bondurant, Natisha (Josh) Frush of Waukee, Brock (Monica) Potter of St. Michael, Minn., Seth Robb of Des Moines, Chase (Lauren) Potter of Minneapolis and Trey (Victoria Medina) Potter of Waukesha, Wis.; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marcella Hach of Dysart.

Preceded in death: by her parents; and her husband.

Services: There will be no services or visitation. La Porte City Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Gladys was a longtime UNI Alumni supporter, a member of numerous golf and card clubs and took great pleasure in spending time in the sunshine while grooming her yard.

