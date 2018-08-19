IOWA FALLS — Gladys Sanders Merklin, 104, of Iowa Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Scenic Manor.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1913, on a farm south of Iowa Falls, daughter of Earnest and Clare (Hayden) Frisbie. She married Lee Sanders in 1935 at her parents’ home. He preceded her in death in 1975. Gladys later married James Merklin in 1987.
Gladys graduated from Iowa Falls High School and attended Ellsworth Community College and UNI. She was a teacher for 25 years, beginning her career at Eagle City rural school. She then taught at various schools throughout Hardin County.
She was active in the First Christian Church, serving on numerous committees. Gladys also was a member of the Edgewood board for many years.
Survived by: a son, Arthur (Karolyn) Sanders of Hartford, Wis.; two daughters, Shirley (Gene) Harms of Baraboo, Wis., and Peggy (Ike) Rooks of Eldora; two stepsons, Tom Merklin and Dan (Darlene) Merklin of Iowa Falls; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; and two brothers, Kenneth Frisbie and Marion Hayden.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at First Christian Church, Iowa Falls, with burial at Jackson Township Cemetery, rural Owasa. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services on Monday at the church. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.woodleyfuneralhome.com.
Gladys loved to play bridge and enjoyed traveling.
