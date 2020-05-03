Gladys Mae Rettig

(1933-2020)
TRIPOLI – Gladys Mae (Kuethe) Rettig, 87, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, April 29, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Jan. 18, 1933, on a farm near Tripoli, daughter of Harold and Edna (Meier) Kuethe. Gladys graduated from Tripoli High School in 1951. On Aug. 5, 1951, she married Gerhardt R. Rettig at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli.
Gladys worked with her husband for more than 40 years at Rettig Funeral Home and Rettig Furniture Store, both in Tripoli. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She chaired the Tripoli Days committee for many years. She helped start the Christmas around Tripoli celebration, was a member of the Christmas Boutique committee and the Tripoli Commercial Club. Gladys led an aqua-size class at the indoor pool, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society. In her retirement years, she worked at the Tripoli Library.
Survivors: her children, Dr. Richard (Annita) Rettig of Tripoli and Joan (Dr. Bill Hickey) Rettig of Madison, Wis.; two grandsons, Dr. Garrett (Denise) Rettig of Coralville, and their children, Reece, Tate, and Trey; and Taylor (Jessica) Rettig of Cedar Falls and their children Roman, Jovie and Cal; a sister Alice (Mel) Olsen of Oshkosh, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Rochelle Kuethe of Tripoli; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Gerhardt, on Jan. 15, 2005; a brother, Wendall; a sister, Donna (Leo) Sauerbrei; and a nephew, Jon Martin.
Services: Private family graveside services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Join the family at 2:15 p.m., Monday, May 4, via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook page. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, Tripoli Schools Fine Arts or Athletic Boosters, Tripoli Pool, or Tripoli Library.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Gladys was an avid golfer, and enjoyed ice skating, bowling and cross country skiing. She was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain; and no meal was complete without a tasty dessert! Gladys was a very loving, compassionate person. A smile and kind words were her gifts to everyone.
