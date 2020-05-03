Gladys Mae Rettig

Gladys worked with her husband for more than 40 years at Rettig Funeral Home and Rettig Furniture Store, both in Tripoli. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She chaired the Tripoli Days committee for many years. She helped start the Christmas around Tripoli celebration, was a member of the Christmas Boutique committee and the Tripoli Commercial Club. Gladys led an aqua-size class at the indoor pool, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society. In her retirement years, she worked at the Tripoli Library.