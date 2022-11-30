Gladys Mae Garrison was born on April 9, 1927, to her parents John Albert and Edna Mae (Bonnette) Grimm, in York Township, Fillmore County, Minnesota. Her family moved to Mitchell, Iowa, where she attended school, later graduating high school in 1946. On August 16, 1946, Gladys was united in marriage to Gale Garrison, in Osage, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2013.

She was a faithful member of the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo, and a member of the Cedar Valley Garden Club. She was also a legacy member of the Helping Hands Sewing Group at KAUMC Church.

Gladys is survived by her daughter Debbie (Randy) Lee of Cedar Falls; grandchildren Matthew (Angela) Lee of Waterloo, Andrew (Elizabeth) Lee of Lawrence, KS and Tyler (Monica) Mayer of St. Louis, MO; great-grandchildren Kristen (Scott) Graham of Cedar Rapids, Grant (Madison) Bossom of Des Moines and Alexandria (John) Shea of Rochester, MN; great-great-grandchildren Layla and Sophia; sister Ileen Mostek, brother Carl (Bonnie) Grimm, both of Osage, IA, Helen (Virgil) Counsell of Independence, MO and Roger Grimm of Kerns, UT; sisters Marge Olson and Shirley (Richard) Frank and brother Charles (Jackie) Grimm. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gale; daughter Cynthia Mayer; infant son; brothers John, Willard, Forest “Curly”, Robert, and Gerald Grimm.

A memorial visitation for Gladys will be held on Friday, December 2nd from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3rd at 10:00 AM at the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. Waterloo, IA 50702. Inurnment will follow the memorial service at the Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials will be designated by the family.