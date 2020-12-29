May 10, 1928-December 26, 2020

Gladys Mae Adams, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 26, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born May 10, 1928, in LaCrosse, Wisc, the daughter of Robert and Helen Dorn Freimark. She married Ralph Adams on January 11, 1947, in LaCrosse, Wisc, and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2015.

Gladys was a homemaker and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn.

Survivors include: her children, Steven (Katherine) Adams of Holman, Wisc, David (Patti) Adams of Winfield, Kan, and Barbara (Mark) Engel of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a great—great grandchild; a son-in-law, Dalton Uhde of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Sandra Uhde; two brothers, Marshall Freimark and Kenneth Freimark; a sister, Virginia Barnes.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Washburn, with inurment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.