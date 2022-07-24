 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gladys M. Pichelmann

  • 0
Gladys M. Pichelmann

May 6, 1933-July 8, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Gladys M. Pichelmann, 89, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Sunnycrest Nursing and Rehab Center in Dysart.

She was born May 6, 1933, in Cordon, IA, daughter of Sebert and Rosa (Jennings) Dykes. She married Arnold Pichelmann in Waterloo. He died May 18, 2012.

Survived by: son, Bill (Deb) Pichelmann of Waterloo, daughter, Lynne Pichelmann of Texas, three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News