May 6, 1933-July 8, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Gladys M. Pichelmann, 89, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Sunnycrest Nursing and Rehab Center in Dysart.
She was born May 6, 1933, in Cordon, IA, daughter of Sebert and Rosa (Jennings) Dykes. She married Arnold Pichelmann in Waterloo. He died May 18, 2012.
Survived by: son, Bill (Deb) Pichelmann of Waterloo, daughter, Lynne Pichelmann of Texas, three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation one hour prior to service.
