March 9, 1935-July 30, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Gladys Louise Peters, 86, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Washburn, died Friday July 30, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

She was born March 9, 1935, in Ridgeway, Iowa, the daughter of Erwin and Ida Mae Rifenburg Kuker. She married Elston Peters on April 29, 1960, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian, Iowa.

Gladys worked as a clerical supervisor for the State of Iowa, retiring in 1992.

Survivors include: her husband; a son, Bruce (Jennifer) Peters of Eagan, Minn; a son-in-law Jeff Sammons of Washburn; four grandchildren, Keith Sammons, Shawn Peters, Candice Peters and Eric Peters; two brothers, James (Nancy) Kuker of Waterloo and Marvin (Robin) Kuker of Waverly; two sisters, Ruth (Oren) Nicholson of Waterloo and Beverly Bolte of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law Linda Kuker of Ogden, Utah; and two step-sisters, Mary Wedeking and Ellen Wedeking of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Brenda Sammons; two brothers, Larry and Robert Kuker; a sister-in-law, Joan Kuker; and a brother-in-law, Robert Bolte.