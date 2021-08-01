March 9, 1935-July 30, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Gladys Louise Peters, 86, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Washburn, died Friday July 30, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born March 9, 1935, in Ridgeway, Iowa, the daughter of Erwin and Ida Mae Rifenburg Kuker. She married Elston Peters on April 29, 1960, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian, Iowa.
Gladys worked as a clerical supervisor for the State of Iowa, retiring in 1992.
Survivors include: her husband; a son, Bruce (Jennifer) Peters of Eagan, Minn; a son-in-law Jeff Sammons of Washburn; four grandchildren, Keith Sammons, Shawn Peters, Candice Peters and Eric Peters; two brothers, James (Nancy) Kuker of Waterloo and Marvin (Robin) Kuker of Waverly; two sisters, Ruth (Oren) Nicholson of Waterloo and Beverly Bolte of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law Linda Kuker of Ogden, Utah; and two step-sisters, Mary Wedeking and Ellen Wedeking of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Brenda Sammons; two brothers, Larry and Robert Kuker; a sister-in-law, Joan Kuker; and a brother-in-law, Robert Bolte.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 3rd at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home on West Ridgeway. Casual dress is encouraged by the family if attending this event.
Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Washburn or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com .
