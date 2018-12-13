WAVERLY — Gladys J. Elliott, 91, of Waverly, formerly of New Hartford, died Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
She was born April 30, 1927, in New Hartford, daughter of Lawrence and Esther (Ballhagen) Rittgers. She married Calvin K. “Bud” Elliott on July 15, 1948, in Aplington. He died Sept. 24, 2009.
Gladys was a graduate of New Hartford High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She was a seamstress and housekeeper for many years.
Survived by: two daughters, Andrea Carlock of Waterloo and Brenda (Danny) Steenhard of New Hampton; a son, Barton M. (Barbara) Elliott of Sugar Mountain, N.C.; six grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph (Arlene) Rittgers of Nevis, Minn., and Donald (Frances) Rittgers of Shell Rock; and three sisters, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Ardith Rittgers, all of New Hartford.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Eugene and Merle Rittgers; and a son-in-law, James Carlock.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be an hour hour before services at the church.
Memorial fund: will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Gladys was saved March 26, 1944, when she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior.
