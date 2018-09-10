Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gladys J. Bowers

DIKE — Gladys J. Bowers, 97, of Dike, died Saturday, Sept. 8, at Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center.

She was born March 5, 1921, in rural Wellsburg, to her parents Joe and Pearl (Ruter) Eilers. She married Howard Bowers on Aug. 8, 1949, in Kansas City, Mo. He preceded her in death.

Gladys attended Shiloh Country School in Wellsburg. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm.

Gladys was a member of the Dike United Methodist Church, where she served in a variety of capacities. She was a longtime member of the Rebekahs, Homemakers and many card clubs.

Survived by: a son, Keith Alberts; three sisters, Genevieve Venenga, Adele Pruin and Joyce (Norman) VanDeest; two brothers, Wayne (Judy) Eilers and Kenny (Lynda) Eilers; three granddaughters, Angie (Tony) Norton, Sara (Rob) Heerkes and Maureen (Justin) Stockdale; eight great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Jenna, Jacob, Madelyn, Izzy, Addy, Noah and Isaac; a son-in-law, Glen Nielsen; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a, son Kent Alberts; a daughter, Kay Nielsen; a sister, June Rhoades; and a brother, Marlyn Eilers.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Dike United Methodist Church, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike.

Memorials: may be directed to the Dike United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

She enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables and loved crafts and sewing. Gladys was a very social person, she enjoyed sharing coffee and tea with her friends and especially loved to spend time with her brothers and sisters. Her true joy in life came from being with her children, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

