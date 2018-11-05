Gladys Garbes (1918-2018)

DENVER -- Gladys Garbes, 100, of Denver, Iowa, formerly of Clarksville, died Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Denver Sunset Nursing Home.
Gladys Irene Garbes was born Feb. 22, 1918, in Waverly, daughter of Ray and Henrietta (Jackson) Goodspeed. She attended school in Waverly and Wartburg College.
Gladys worked in Waverly at the publishing company, the electric company, and Cleveland’s Furniture Store as a bookkeeper. She married Leo Garbes on March 21, 1959, at First Baptist Church, Waverly. The couple farmed in Clarksville.
Gladys was member of the First Baptist Church, Waverly, where she was the Sunday School secretary and served in other capacities.
Survived by: her daughter Jean (Leon) of Waverly; four grandchildren and their spouses: Megan (Ethan) Epley of Waverly, Lindy (Lance) Ibeling of Parkersburg, Samantha (Taylor) Aukes of Ankeny and Autumn (Tyler) Terlouw of Shoreview, Minn.; and nine great-grandchildren, Jackson, Logan, Isaac, Abrah, Austen and Emmett Epley, Lyla and Sophie Ibeling, Addison Terlouw and two more on the way.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a brother, Gordon Goodspeed.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church, Waverly, withburial at Harlinton Cemetery at 10 a.m. preceding services. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverlywill be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to either First Baptist Church, Iowa Regular Baptist Camp in Ventura, Iowa or Hospice Compassus of Cedar Falls.
Gladys loved cooking, gardening and canning the produce from her gardens. She raised chickens, ducks, turkeys and loved the farm life. She was a proud grandma and great-grandma.
