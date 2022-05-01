August 18, 1927-April 24, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Gladys Elsie Love, 94, Cedar Falls, died April 24, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Gladys was born August 18, 1927 in Fort Dodge IA, to George and Elsie Mae (Andersen) Schultz. She graduated from Otho High School and went on to earn her cosmetology degree working out of her home for a while. Gladys married Dallas Baker in 1965, who died in 1978. She married Darrell Love in 1980; he died in 1992.

Gladys was an amazing quilter. She had two quilts that were juried in to the Paducah International Quilt Show; one an original pattern published three different times. She had two blue ribbon quilts that traveled the state and her blue ribbon wall hanging of four seasons was bought and displayed at National State Banks. Gladys was a member of Keepsake Quilters and enjoyed all her quilter friendships. She enjoyed spending time and playing cards with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Bill) Vognsen and Laura (Jim) Sniffin, both of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Tom (Joan) Boyd, Dena (Mark) McCabe, Thomas Sniffin and Michael Sniffin; great-grandchildren, Roman Lorenzen, Devon (Jon) Drugan; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Levi, Dorian; sister, Joan Shafer; and many extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Larry Cook; siblings, George Schultz Jr., Alfred Schultz, Evelyn Lathrop, Esther Smith and Bernice Sonnicksen; special friends, Carl Blad and Vera Hines

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, May 5, Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls IA 50613. Visitation from 12-1 PM at the funeral home. Committal at Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation.

To leave an online condolence please goes to www.DahlFuneralHome.com under obituaries.