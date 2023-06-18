October 22, 1928-May 12, 2023

ACKLEY-Gladys Drew of Ackley, aged 94, passed away May 12, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Donations can be made to Care Initiatives Hospice, 6915 Chancellor Dr, Suite A, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 or Grand JiVante, 502 Butler St., Ackley, IA 50601. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Gladys was born October 22, 1928, in Franklin County, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Julia Klein Hofmeister.

Glady graduated from Ackley High School. There she met the love of her life, Lyle Drew. They married on August 22, 1947, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Geneva, Iowa. Lyle passed away on November 5, 2007.

Glady worked at Ed’s Appliance (later Muller’s Appliance) in Ackley for 29 years. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley where she taught Sunday school, sang in choir, served on Church Council, and enjoyed the Willing Workers Society and the quilting group. Glady was a member of chapter BN, P.E.O. and was a past member of the order of Eastern Star. Later in life she could be found reading, doing the daily Jumble from the Waterloo Courier, or working on a jigsaw puzzle. She loved every sporting event or dance recital her grandchildren were in and many times could be found in the stands cheering them on. Having coffee with friends was a joy. Her friends knew that the coffee pot would always be on at Glady’s home and that she would be ready to laugh with them or, when needed, lend a listening ear.

Glady is survived by her daughters, Pat (Gary) Howell of River Forest, IL and Marcia (Clarence) Schipper of Ackley, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; Rusty Schipper and his sons, Sawyer, Tate and JJ; Ryley (Kiley) Schipper and their children, Rhys, Leytyn and Teytum; and Ivy (Tim Gunatilaka) Howell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters: Helena Enslin, Dorothy Schultz, and Florence Rigburs and one brother, Harold Hofmeister.