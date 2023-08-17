Gladys D. Hopper
May 26, 1935 - August 11, 2023
Gladys D. Hopper, 88, of Washburn, died Friday, August 11, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born May 26, 1935, in Aurora, the daughter of Carl and Margaret Martin Bird. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1953. She married Keith E. Hopper on June 26, 1954, in Aurora. She worked at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo until starting a family. Then she was a homemaker.
Gladys was a member of the Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society, lifetime member of the Aurora Historical Society, member of the Aurora American Legion Post #435, and was a troop leader for Girl Scouts, Troop #215. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing quilts, counting cross stitch, knitting, and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Hopper of Washburn, a son, Everett (Kristina) Hopper of La Porte City; two daughters, Roxann Behan of Waterloo, and Nancy Lovley of Westminster, CO; three grandchildren, James and Shane Lovley, Emma Hopper, and four step-grandchildren, Anthony Hopper, Melissa Peña, and Kevin and Kendall Walton; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger Bird of Urbandale.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Margaret Hopper; a sister, Carolyn Napoli; an infant sister, Nancy Bird; and four brothers, Charles, Leslie, Howard, and Robert Bird.
A private family committal service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Aurora American Legion or the Aurora Historical Society. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.
