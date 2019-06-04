Gladys Bakker

(1924-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Gladys Lucille Bakker, 95, died Sunday, June 2, at Arlington Place in Grundy Center.
She was born March 4, 1924, near Parkersburg, daughter of George and Fannie (Konken) Hempen. On June 29, 1944, she married John Bakker at the Lincoln Center Parsonage. He preceded her in death.
Gladys and John made their livelihood for 45 years farming in Lincoln Township before retiring to Grundy Center in 1991. Gladys was a member of Lincoln Center Church, serving on various committees including Dorcas, taught Sunday School, and Ladies Fellowship.
Survived by: three grandchildren, Kevin (Kimra) of Kasson, Minn., Kent (Jenn) of Grundy Center, and Emily Schuneman of Steamboat Rock; seven great-grandchildren, Kalianne Venenga and Kyle Venenga, Tyler Venenga and Paige Venenga, Erica Schuneman, Bryce Schuneman and Trevor Schuneman; and two nieces, Charlotte Bakker and Carolyn Thesing.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Elaine; a son, James; a son-in-law, Keith; and a sister, Hazel Kruse.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Orchard Hill in Grundy Center. All are welcome for a memorial gathering with an honorary tea time starting at 1 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Abels Funeral And Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
For more than 30 years Gladys and John were leaders of Al-Anon and Compassionate Friends, something near and dear to their hearts.
