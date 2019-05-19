{{featured_button_text}}
Gladys A. Nelson

(1923-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Gladys Adele Nelson, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 16, at Friendship Villag-Lakeview Landing.

She was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Miner County near Howard, S.D., daughter of Elias and Regna (Gudahl) Ristesund. She married the Rev. Henry B. Nelson on June 5, 1948, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He died March 16, 2006.

She graduated from Howard High School in South Dakota and served with her husband in various churches in Minnesota, Illinois, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan. They served at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls from 1969 to 1974.

Survived by: five sons, Daniel (Bonnie) of Mason City, Robert and Stephen (Lori), both of Cedar Falls, Mark (Eve) of Sturtevant, Wis., and Greg (Robin) of Kenosha, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elton Ristesund of Howard.

Preceded in death by: three brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the chapel at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, with graveside service at 2 p.m. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

