Gladys A. Nelson

(1923-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Gladys Adele Nelson, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 16, at Friendship Villag-Lakeview Landing.
She was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Miner County near Howard, S.D., daughter of Elias and Regna (Gudahl) Ristesund. She married the Rev. Henry B. Nelson on June 5, 1948, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He died March 16, 2006.
She graduated from Howard High School in South Dakota and served with her husband in various churches in Minnesota, Illinois, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan. They served at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls from 1969 to 1974.
Survived by: five sons, Daniel (Bonnie) of Mason City, Robert and Stephen (Lori), both of Cedar Falls, Mark (Eve) of Sturtevant, Wis., and Greg (Robin) of Kenosha, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elton Ristesund of Howard.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: three brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the chapel at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, with graveside service at 2 p.m. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.