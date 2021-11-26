January 31, 1923-November 19, 2021

Gladys A. Maas, 98, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 19 after a short stay at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

Gladys Alta Beck was born January 31, 1923, the fifth child of Philip and Josephine (Klein) Beck. She graduated from St. Mary of Mt. Carmel High School and shortly after graduation married Kenneth Diamond on Oct. 19, 1940. PFC Diamond was killed in action March 27, 1945, on Luzon Island, Philippines. She then met and married Johnnie W. Maas on Dec. 31, 1946.

Gladys was employed at several locations throughout the years, retiring from the Security Office at UNI in 1989. After retirement, she was an avid golfer, pro gardener, made quilts for her family, and always willing to play a game of Wrap Rummy. She had an indomitable spirit and was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and an inspiration to everyone who knew her.

Gladys is survived by sons Dale (Janann) Diamond, Chatham, IL; Dean (Margaret) Diamond, Janesville; daughter Mary Bienfang, Cedar Falls; daughters in law Mary Jo Olinger and Paula Schlosser; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husbands Kenneth and Johnnie, her sons Mike, Merv and Ron Maas, parents and siblings Marcella Sheldon, Hazel Murphy, Dorothy Schneider and Paul Beck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Richardson Funeral Service and also one hour prior to the services at the church. Rosary service will be at 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.