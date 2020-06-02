(1937-2020)
WATERLOO – Gladys A. Bartlett, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 30, at Friendship Village-Lakeview Landing.
She was born May 19, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Orville and Christina Knipp Kettman. She married Donald Bartlett on June 29, 1957, in Gilbertville, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He died Jan. 18, 2020.
Gladys graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1955 in Gilbertville, where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was employed by John Deere before becoming a homemaker. Later, she was employed in food service. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: a son, Michael (June) Bartlett of Waterloo; two daughters, Brenda (Mark) Knutson of Waterloo and Nancy (Glenn) Ivers of Northfield, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Louis Kettman of Waterloo; and a sister, Joyce Pelton of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, David Bartlett; a sister, Marce Schmitz; and a brother Merle Kettman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Public visitation is 4 o 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral service, you are invited to join online with the family to pray for Gladys through St. Edward’s YouTube channel, www.sted.org.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
