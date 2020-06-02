× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1937-2020)

WATERLOO – Gladys A. Bartlett, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 30, at Friendship Village-Lakeview Landing.

She was born May 19, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Orville and Christina Knipp Kettman. She married Donald Bartlett on June 29, 1957, in Gilbertville, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He died Jan. 18, 2020.

Gladys graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1955 in Gilbertville, where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was employed by John Deere before becoming a homemaker. Later, she was employed in food service. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Survivors: a son, Michael (June) Bartlett of Waterloo; two daughters, Brenda (Mark) Knutson of Waterloo and Nancy (Glenn) Ivers of Northfield, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Louis Kettman of Waterloo; and a sister, Joyce Pelton of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, David Bartlett; a sister, Marce Schmitz; and a brother Merle Kettman.