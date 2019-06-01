Gilmore N. Taiber

(2001-2019)
JANESVILLE — Gilmore Nicholas Taiber, 17, of Janesville, died in a car accident Thursday, May 30.
He was born Sept. 5, 2001, in Chicago, Ill., son of Jonathan Taiber and Emily Allaire. He was about to complete his junior year of high school.
Gil played basketball for Holmes Junior High, Cedar Falls High School, and Janesville, as well as Tiger Pride, Team Iowa, and finished with the Iowa Prep. He was in the process of being recruited by various collegiate basketball teams, and was looking forward to basketball camps this summer. Through the Iowa Donor Network, Gil’s tissues will potentially help 200 recipients in need of heart valves, skin, bones, parts of his eyes, and major arteries.
Survivors: his parents, Jon Taiber and Emily Allaire (Jason Gomes); siblings, Egan and Allaire Taiber, and Jordan, Olivia, and Iris Gomes; his grandparents, Pat Kelly, Tom and Sue Taiber, Doug and Ann Allaire, and Jean Gomes; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friend, Grace Hovenga.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his great-grandparents, Gordon and Lue Zurbriggen, Anton and Marie Taiber, Jim and Virginia Allaire, and Thomas Kelly.
Services: Friends and family are gathering on Monday, June 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riviera Roose in Janesville. All are welcome. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements, 352-1187.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Memorials: A scholarship fund has been established in his name. Make contributions at https:/www.cfneia.org/giving/find-a-fund671.
Gil was gentle in spirit, sensitive, hardworking, with a great future ahead of him. In addition to the many social gatherings, he loved fishing with his buddies in local ponds and rivers. Gil loved snowboarding with his dad, siblings, uncles, and cousins; hip hop, country, and Motley Crue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.