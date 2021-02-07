 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gilman R. Wilson
0 entries

Gilman R. Wilson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gilman R. Wilson

February 7, 1922—January 28, 2021

Gilman R. Wilson, 98, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Senita Ridge Assisted Living. He was born February 7, 1922, in Waterloo, son of Arthur V. and Ella Drews Wilson. Gilman graduated from La Porte City High School in 1940. He received his pilot training at Livingston Field in Waterloo and pilot instructor training at Randolph Field in San Antonio, TX. Gilman married Beverly A. Wood on December 28, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN. She died February 2, 2015. He worked for Northwest Airlines as a pilot from 1957 until his retirement in 1982, logging in over 23,600 flight hours. He was an avid aviator and always looked forward to sharing his flying stories with his grandson and nephew, Tim Anton of Phoenix.

He is survived by two grandsons, Gary (Jyoti) Watters of Madison‚ WI, and Gilman L. (Shelly) Watters of Phoenix, AZ; three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail, and Foster; daughter-in-law, Marsha Watters of Phoenix; and one sister, Jean (Charles) Kromer of Waverly.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; two brothers, Truman Wilson and Elliot Wilson; one sister, Joan Ringdahl and step-mother, Geraldine Ronk Wilson.

Family services will be held with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News