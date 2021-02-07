Gilman R. Wilson, 98, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Senita Ridge Assisted Living. He was born February 7, 1922, in Waterloo, son of Arthur V. and Ella Drews Wilson. Gilman graduated from La Porte City High School in 1940. He received his pilot training at Livingston Field in Waterloo and pilot instructor training at Randolph Field in San Antonio, TX. Gilman married Beverly A. Wood on December 28, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN. She died February 2, 2015. He worked for Northwest Airlines as a pilot from 1957 until his retirement in 1982, logging in over 23,600 flight hours. He was an avid aviator and always looked forward to sharing his flying stories with his grandson and nephew, Tim Anton of Phoenix.