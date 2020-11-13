Gilbert L. Taylor Jr.

July 14, 1951-November 8, 2020
Gilbert Leo Taylor Jr., 69, of Waterloo died November 8, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born July 14, 1951 to Gilbert Leo Taylor Sr. and Helen Ritter. He married Gertrude Ann Taylor and they later divorced.
They had 4 children Rexanna of Oelwein, Curtiss of Rockford, David (Tracee) of Waterloo and Helen also from Waterloo. He also had 8 grandkids, Jenn, Zach, Kianna, Andrew, Montia, Deacon, Shedrick, and Sakyia.
He was loved by all that knew him. He is survived by his 2 sisters; Willa Peters and Fonda Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gilbert was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. He shared that passion with everyone he came in contact with him, especially his grandson Zach. He was also a passionate NHRA drag racing fan always watching his favorite driver John Force. He will be missed by all his friends and family. He’s already driving the heavenly highways. Drive safe but fast Dad, love you.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 14th at 1 pm. at Elk Run Heights City Hall, 5042 Lafayette Rd, Elk Run Heights, IA 50707.
